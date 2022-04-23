Porsche Sells For $27K. NO, WAIT! Porsche SEATS Sell For TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS!

Agent001 submitted on 4/23/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:47:54 PM
What in the damn tarnation??!!!Sold: Recaro Sport Seats for Porsche 911 for $27,000. https://t.co/JBQFqV56eB pic.twitter.com/uVaiekeWX8— Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) April 23, 2022
