Porsche Sells Stake In Supercar Brand Bugatti Rimac

Porsche AG has agreed to sell its 45% stake in supercar brand Bugatti Rimac, fully exiting the joint venture that houses the iconic brand.

Porsche and Croatian sports-car maker Rimac Group established Bugatti Rimac in 2021, with Rimac holding a 55% majority stake and Porsche taking the remaining 45%. It will sell its stake to a consortium led by New York-based venture capital firm HOF Capital, with BlueFive Capital as its largest investor.

The deal comes as the automakers face mounting pressure to restructure business portfolios amid slowing growth, rising costs and intensifying margin pressure from tariffs and geopolitical disruption. Automotive and mobility deal value rebounded last year, reaching more than $35 billion by third quarter, according to Bain & Company.