Porsche Shifts Gears Away From EVs And Towards Hybrids

Like a lot of automakers, Porsche made an aggressive push towards EVs. Its initial plan was for 80 percent of its sales to be fully electric by 2030, but at its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, CEO Oliver Blume said that's not going to happen, though not for lack of trying. So now, it's putting more emphasis on hybrid options, while still continuing to expand its range of EVs.

"Our goal was to deliver more than 80% fully electric sports cars by 2030. One of the most ambitious goals in the entire industry," Blume said in prepared remarks. "Our product strategy would still allow us to

achieve this. In view of market developments, it is not realistic. Our BEV ramp-up will therefore adapt flexibly. To demand and market developments."