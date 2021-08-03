Porsche Steps Up The Investment In Rimac To 25%

Porsche announced that it made another investment in Rimac, a Croatia-based electric hypercar maker, and it now increases its stake in the company to almost 25%.

Rimac is best known for its all-electric hypercars, especially the Concept_One, arguably the first all-electric hypercar, and more recently, the new Concept_Two (C_Two).

In recent years, the company has also been emerging as a supplier for electric vehicle components after developing an early expertise in developing battery modules and packs as well as power electronics.


