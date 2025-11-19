Porsche Strategically Raised Prices So High It Hurt It Sales

Agent009 submitted on 11/19/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:10:26 AM

Views : 376 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There's a moment every Porsche buyer now experiences - the moment the configurator stops being a fun little fantasy tool and becomes an existential threat to your financial dignity.
 
It usually happens right after you've added the wheels you actually like, a paint color that isn't 'Refrigerator White,' and the one safety package that mysteriously contains the other safety package.

Suddenly, a base 911 - formerly the people's sports car, the accessible aspirational coupe - costs roughly the same as a medieval castle. A small one, but still. This didn't happen overnight. It happened quietly. Gradually. Strategically. And almost entirely after 2020, during the tail end of the Oliver Blume era at Porsche - a period defined by two relentless forces.


Read Article


Porsche Strategically Raised Prices So High It Hurt It Sales

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)