Porsche Successfully Runs 963 Endurance Prototype 2 Days Straight For Over 1,400 Miles

Porsche Penske Motorsport is getting ready for its first competition event and it has been testing the 963 LMDh prototype at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

 

 

The two-day test saw the car drive along the track’s famous banked turns and around its twisty infield a total of 397 times. That meant that the Porsche 963 covered a total of 2,274 km (1,415 miles), or roughly the distance from Stuttgart to Istanbul.

Although the car ran without major issues, the test was anything but smooth. Its first foray onto the track was delayed by 90 minutes because of lightning strikes near the track. Under U.S. law, the marshals were forced to find shelter.



