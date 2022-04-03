Porsche Suspends SUV Production After Invasion - 911 In Peril Of Being Next

Porsche has had a difficult couple of months. Not only struggling with the chip shortage and supply chain problems like the rest of the industry, it also lost many cars when a cargo ship sank after a major fire in February. Initial reports from Reuters are that the company has had to temporarily shut down production at its Leipzig plant thanks to issues stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but rumors on the Rennlist forums suggest the issue may be more widespread. Porsche announced it will suspend production in its Leipzig plant from Wednesday afternoon until the end of next week according to statements from a Porsche spokesperson. The Leipzig plant is primarily charged with production of the Macan and Panamera SUVs.



