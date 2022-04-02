Porsche Taycan Outsells All Norwegian ICE Vehicles COMBINED In January

Norway has adopted EVs like no other country and electric cars are now consistently outselling ICE vehicles. Norwegians like their premium EVs too, but it’s still remarkable that the Porsche Taycan outsold all ICE vehicles combined in January, with 181 units delivered to customers. According to the Norwegian Road Traffic Information Council (OFV), out of a total of 7,957 vehicles sold in the country last month, just 387 of them had either a diesel or a gasoline engine, and of those just 175 units came with a gasoline-burning mill. It is worth noting that the overall monthly sales figure is unusually low, even for a small country like Norway - it’s almost 2,400 vehicles less compared to January, 2021.



