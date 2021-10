Porsche reports that its global car sales in Q3 decreased by 15% year-over-year to 63,542, although the year-to-date result is still positive at 217,198 (up 13%).

Sales of the all-electric Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo family increased by 36% year-over-year to 8,818. However, it is a lower result than in the past three quarters. Nonetheless, the share of BEVs improved to a record 13.9%. In the U.S., the company has sold close to 2,000 units.