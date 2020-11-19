Porsche Taycan Parking 101: DON'T Let A $180k+ EV TAYKE OFF And Go AIRBORNE!

I find in today's society more and more people know less and less about virtually everything.



In so many ways the world has dumbed down to a new low. Don't believe me? Go read people's comments on Youtube.



In the car world you know the joke. If you want your car not to get stolen buy a stick shift because people are so stupid, they can't learn how to drive one.



So don't be surprised when you see the job this driver does on the new Porsche Taycan.



And c'mon and admit it. Y'all live for seeing this kind of stuff. I know I do!





View this post on Instagram A post shared by sharkwerks (@sharkwerks)



