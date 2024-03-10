Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Claims Fastest 0-60 Time In Car And Driver Testing

Porsche just beat Tesla at its own game. Years ago, the American EV manufacturer claimed a 0-60 mph time under two seconds, but that came with several asterisks. Now, the new Porsche Taycan holds the crown as the fastest production car from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) ever tested by Car and Driver. Here’s a look at the testing protocol, the cars it surpassed, and how it could potentially achieve even quicker times. The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT was never going to be considered slow. With launch control engaged, its output surges from 777 hp to 1,019 hp (760 kW / 1,033 PS), briefly peaking at 1,092 hp (815 kW / 1,108 PS) for two seconds. It boasts a manufacturer-claimed top speed of 180 mph (289 km/h) and a 0-60 mph time of 2.2 seconds, or 2.1 seconds with the optional Weissach package.



Read Article