Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Officially Teased Ahead Of Debut

Porsche has teased a new high-performance version of its Taycan electric vehicle, providing a shadowy look at its imposing profile to whet our appetites for the reveal next week. Zuffenhausen says the new EV - described as "the most dynamic Taycan of all time - will be unveiled on March 11 at 8 AM EST, and given that the teaser shows the driver wearing a helmet and the car wearing a significant rear wing, it's safe to assume that this is the Taycan that thrashed the Tesla Model S Plaid on the Nurburgring, setting a time 18 seconds quicker than that car and only three seconds slower than the outright EV recordholder, the Rimac Nevera.



