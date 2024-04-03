Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Officially Teased Ahead Of Debut

Agent009 submitted on 3/4/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:12:12 AM

Views : 474 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche has teased a new high-performance version of its Taycan electric vehicle, providing a shadowy look at its imposing profile to whet our appetites for the reveal next week. Zuffenhausen says the new EV - described as "the most dynamic Taycan of all time - will be unveiled on March 11 at 8 AM EST, and given that the teaser shows the driver wearing a helmet and the car wearing a significant rear wing, it's safe to assume that this is the Taycan that thrashed the Tesla Model S Plaid on the Nurburgring, setting a time 18 seconds quicker than that car and only three seconds slower than the outright EV recordholder, the Rimac Nevera.

Read Article


Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Officially Teased Ahead Of Debut

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)