Porsche Teases Mystery 911 Reveal For Tomorrow

Porsche France has shared a new teaser that suggests a new 911 variant or special edition is in the pipeline. Shared via its social media channels, the German automaker says the newcomer will debut on June 29 at 9:11 AM. This coincides with Le Mans Classic, a celebration of the famed endurance race that is expected to attract thousands of classic cars. So we know when it will break cover, but what is it exactly? The teaser gives little away. However, we can see the 356 SL parked in the distance. This iconic racer claimed victory (in the 751 cm3 to 1,100 cm3 class) at Le Mans in 1951, so it could be a tribute to this legendary Porsche.



29/06/2023. 9h11. #BornInLeMans pic.twitter.com/887CPCfUFV — Porsche France (@Porsche_France) June 27, 2023



Read Article