Porsche and performance go hand in hand, so it’s not surprising that some models have center locking wheels. However, there’s a serious problem with the fastening system and this can cause the wheels to “detach.”

Wheels and detachment are two things you never want to hear together and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the issue impacts 1,851 vehicles. Among them are the 2024 911, 2024 718 Spyder RS, and 718 Cayman GT4 RS.