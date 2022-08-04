Porsche To Bring 4 Additional RS Models To Market

In 1973, Porsche launched the inimitable Carrera RS (Rennsport) 2.7. Almost 50 years later, it remains one of the purest expressions of sports car driving perfection ever made. Porsche's RS-badged machines have become synonymous with driving pleasure and ultimate performance. What else would you expect from letters that signify motorsport? With so much history and so many smash hits, the(German for racing) division ought to celebrate its upcoming half-century anniversary, and if recent rumors are anything to go by, celebrate it will.

According to a new report from Australia's WhichCar? magazine, two exciting new models are being prepared for a 2023 launch, and both will bear the RS moniker.