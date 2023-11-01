Porsche To Build A New Range Topping SUV Above the Cayenne

CEO of the Volkswagen Group since 1 September 2022, Oliver Blume has also retained his position as CEO at Porsche. Blume revealed some of Porsche's plans in an interview with auto motor und sport magazine.



The big surprise that he disclosed is that Porsche will build an SUV that will be larger than the Cayenne. The future model is currently known under the K1 codename. It will be an extremely sporty high-end SUV that will offer outstanding performance. Blume says nothing about the type of powertrain but mentions that it will "feature all relevant technologies for the future."



It will most likely come as a PHEV, just like the new BMW XM. It will be offered with specifications typical for each region. For instance, in North America and China, it will also be available as a seven-seater.



Read Article