Porsche To Buy 50% Of Red Bull F1 Team Securing 2026 Ride

Plans for Porsche to acquire a 50 percent stake in Red Bull's Formula One operation have been made public in a document published by Morocco's Conseil de la Concurrence. The news follows months of speculation about Porsche's return to F1 in 2026, but is not final confirmation that a deal has been done.



The document, which was first reported on by Motorsport-Total, was made public to comply with Morocco's antitrust laws and reveals the proposed purchase of 50 percent of Red Bull Technology, Red Bull Racing's parent company, by Porsche.



