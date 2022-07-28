Porsche To Buy 50% Of Red Bull F1 Team Securing 2026 Ride

Agent009 submitted on 7/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:32:51 AM

Views : 528 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.espn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Plans for Porsche to acquire a 50 percent stake in Red Bull's Formula One operation have been made public in a document published by Morocco's Conseil de la Concurrence.

The news follows months of speculation about Porsche's return to F1 in 2026, but is not final confirmation that a deal has been done.

The document, which was first reported on by Motorsport-Total, was made public to comply with Morocco's antitrust laws and reveals the proposed purchase of 50 percent of Red Bull Technology, Red Bull Racing's parent company, by Porsche.



Read Article


Porsche To Buy 50% Of Red Bull F1 Team Securing 2026 Ride

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)