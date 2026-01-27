Porsche To Close 30% Of It Dealers In China To Cut Costs

Porsche will close 30% of its dealers in China to save costs for R&D investments, Porsche China CEO Pan Liqi shared. He also denied that the German automaker has plans to establish a production facility in China.

Porsche got in the middle of a scandal in late 2025 as its dealerships were reportedly halting operations in China due to slow sales and financial challenges. In January 2026, the halt escalated into termination for the Zhengzhou Zhongyuan Porsche Center, with the Guiyang Mengguan Porsche Center following shortly. As a result, Porsche China had to manage unresolved deposits and missing vehicle conformity documents on its own.