Porsche To Continue Name Models "Turbo" Even When It Doesn't Apply

When Porsche rolled out its fast version of the Taycan EV, some people completely lost their cool about its name: Turbo. Even though it readily conveys what the quickest Taycan was about, some people insisted the name could only belong to cars with a turbocharger. Well, they’re gonna have to book anger management classes, because Porsche has confirmed it’ll keep calling EVs “Turbo” as it pleases. Speaking to Australia’s Drive, Porsche’s spokesperson for the Panamera and Taycan, Mayk Wienkoetter, explained that to Porsche, “Turbo” is more of an abstract idea. More of a vibe, if you will. People understand what it’s intended to mean, and easy recognition is the kind of brand image carmakers spend decades building. That value isn’t to be cast aside as powertrains change, especially with how many automakers still struggle to find good names for their EVs.



Read Article