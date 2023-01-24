Porsche To Design 3D Printed Battery Factory For Japanese Battery Maker

Porsche Consulting will design lithium-metal and solid-state battery maker Sakuu’s first 3D-printing gigafactory for commercial production.

Sakuu, which says it’s the “developer of the world’s first 3D printed solid-state battery,” has paired up with Porsche Consulting because it wants to tap into the automaker subsidiary’s large-scale factory design expertise.

Robert Bagheri, founder and CEO at Sakuu, said: