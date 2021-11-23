Porsche To Go Big With A New Flagship Model Above The Cayenne

Porsche once again is set to push the boundaries of what defines a Porsche.

The company — famed for its sports cars and, more recently, sporty crossovers — is developing a vehicle that is larger, longer and wider than the Cayenne midsize crossover, the brand’s biggest nameplate now, according to U.S. dealers who were shown a rendering of the vehicle at a meeting here last week.

“It’s a new style of vehicle that is part sedan, part crossover,” said one dealer, describing it as having a “rakish” design.



