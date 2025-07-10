Porsche To Leave WEC And Focus On IMSA And Formula E

As part of its comprehensive realignment, Porsche AG will in future focus on two factory projects in motorsport. Porsche Motorsport will concentrate on competing with the Porsche 99X Electric in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and with the Porsche 963 in the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In Formula E, Porsche is gaining valuable insights for its electric production sports cars. “In this competitive environment, we will continue to drive forward the development of high-performance vehicles,” says Dr Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Development at Porsche AG. The fourth generation of Formula E cars will be introduced for season 13 (2026/27) and will bring further development freedom. This will enable Porsche to achieve an even steeper learning curve for its all-electric production vehicles. With its involvement in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which features the 24 Hours of Daytona as its highlight race, Porsche is underlining the importance of the North American market and endurance racing for the brand. In addition to the two factory commitments in Formula E and IMSA, customer racing remains an important pillar of Porsche’s motorsport strategy.



Read Article