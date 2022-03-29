Porsche To Power Electric 911s With Solid State Batteries

After sharing long-term electrification goals during a recent financial report, new details of future Porsche EVs have emerged including plans for an electric 911. What might be even more mouth-watering (if true) is that the German automaker has been working with Quantumscape to integrate solid-state batteries into future Porsche EVs like the electric 911.

 

Dr.-Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, better known as Porsche, is a German sports car manufacturer with nearly a century of experience in going fast stylishly. Although it has become a globally recognized brand for combustion vehicles like the Cayenne, Boxster, and 911 Turbo, Porsche has recently turned its development to more electric vehicles.



