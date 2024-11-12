Porsche To Shutter 30% Of Dealers After Failing To Compete In Chinese Market

Big changes are afoot for Porsche’s business in China. While the nation was once its single most important market, a drop in demand for its models is forcing it to close roughly 30% of its local dealerships as Chinese consumer sentiment shifts and sales of locally-produced vehicles from homegrown brands continue to surge. Porsche currently operates 138 dealerships across China, but the boss of Porsche China, Alexander Pollich, has revealed this will be cut to approximately 100 by the end of 2026. The carmaker isn’t just consolidating its network of dealers but will also optimize its local investments, abandoning areas where it can’t achieve long-term profitability and doubling down on regions that perform well, including Shanghai and Beijing.



