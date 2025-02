Porsche plans to cut 1,900 jobs in Germany by 2029 as it struggles with slumping EV sales. The luxury sports car maker has already warned of lower profits this year. With plans to reduce its workforce, is Porsche sounding the alarm?

After announcing last week that it expects profit margins of around 10% to 12% this year, significantly lower than its long-term 20% target, Porsche said it would launch new internal combustion (ICE) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles in response.