Porsche To Target September For $85 Billion IPO

Agent009 submitted on 8/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:02 AM

Views : 474 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche is brushing aside worries about the global economy and gloomy predictions about share prices and is preparing to hit the stock market this September. And sources close to matter claim Porsche is targeting a valuation of between €60 billion and €85 billion ($60-85 billion).

 

 

Anonymous insiders told Bloomberg that Porsche will announce plans for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) following a supervisory board sign-off, and say the automaker has already received more pre-orders for shares than there are shares available.



Read Article


Porsche To Target September For $85 Billion IPO

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)