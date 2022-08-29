Porsche To Target September For $85 Billion IPO

Porsche is brushing aside worries about the global economy and gloomy predictions about share prices and is preparing to hit the stock market this September. And sources close to matter claim Porsche is targeting a valuation of between €60 billion and €85 billion ($60-85 billion).

Anonymous insiders told Bloomberg that Porsche will announce plans for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) following a supervisory board sign-off, and say the automaker has already received more pre-orders for shares than there are shares available.