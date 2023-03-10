Porsche To Withhold Titles To New 911 S/T Owners To Stop Flipping

Porsche has come up with a genius method of ensuring that 911 S/T buyers don't flip the car for profit as soon as they take delivery: American customers do not have ownership transferred to their names until at least a year has passed. When the 911 S/T was revealed, its recipe was clearly catering to the palette of the serious driving enthusiast. Rather than just a smattering of expensive paints and leathers joining special wheels and decals, the 911 received the engine of the GT3 RS, unique suspension and bodywork, and all the luxury and tech you could need to drive the car daily.



