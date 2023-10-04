Porsche Toys With New Generation Electric Hypercar

Porsche was among the first automakers to demonstrate hybrids can be exciting by releasing the 918 Spyder. It's been nearly a decade since the production version made its official debut, but that doesn't mean a successor will be happening anytime soon. Some will remember the Zuffenhausen brand did create this 919 Street in 2017 as a road-going 919 Hybrid. However, it was just a clay model that sadly never materialized into a production model. Marcos Marques, Project Manager eFuels at Porsche, recently revealed the German marque had planned a flagship model with a flat-eight, twin-turbo 5.0-liter engine producing 750 horsepower. However, that one didn’t make the cut either. If you're wondering when the void left after the 918 Spyder's demise in 2015 will be filled, it's not going to happen anytime soon.



