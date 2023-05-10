Porsche Turns It's Back On Advanced Android Auto Features

The first car models running the new-generation CarPlay are projected to see daylight later this year, but until this happens, carmakers should look at Porsche and learn a very important lesson about how they can make the most of Apple's in-car experience.

The 2024 Cayenne offers the most advanced CarPlay integration to date, all with the help of a set of tools almost nobody has heard about.

Apple offers a so-called Automaker toolkit, allowing car manufacturers to bypass some CarPlay restrictions, offer a custom user interface, and develop features that don't rely on the pre-designed templates created by the company.