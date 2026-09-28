Porsche Turns The Manual Transmission Into A Luxury Option On The 911 Carrera

Manual transmissions were once a familiar part of the performance car landscape, giving buyers a simple choice between convenience and greater driver involvement. Today, however, three-pedal cars are becoming increasingly difficult to find, especially among new performance models carrying six-figure price tags. As the number of manufacturers willing to offer a clutch pedal continues to shrink, the experience itself is becoming more exclusive. That scarcity is also creating an opportunity for automakers to charge more for the privilege, turning the humble manual gearbox into something increasingly resembling a prestige feature rather than just another transmission choice.



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