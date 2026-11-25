Porsche is giving its dashcam a job it has never had before: watching the people inside the car, not just the road ahead. The accessory, called Dashcam Gen. 2, is available to order now through the Porsche Vehicle Accessories Finder and at Porsche Centers.

It replaces the brand's earlier dashcam with a multi-camera setup that records driving and parking events on its own. A G-sensor and radar trigger the recording. Owners no longer have to start it manually or dig through hours of footage.