Porsche Vision 357 Concept Pays Tribute To Original 356

Porsche has revealed the Vision 357 concept to celebrate 75 years since the Porsche 356 debuted in 1948. The new concept is aesthetically inspired by the original, but built over the top of GT4 RS underpinnings, featuring a design that marries the classic proportions of the original 356 with contemporary elements, some of which we will see on future production models.

Anyone familiar with the tight, compact bodywork of the original 356 will instantly see a resemblance with the new concept. The low bonnet, raised headlight fairings, tapering cabin and diving roofline are all delicately reimagined, with more technical motorsport-inspired forms on the lower body around the sills, splitter and rear diffuser.