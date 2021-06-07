Porsche Wants Suppliers To Start Using 100% Renewable Energy

Porsche looks to advance its efforts against CO2 emissions by calling upon its nearly 1,300 suppliers to only use renewable energy in manufacturing components for its vehicles. Currently, the sports car manufacturer’s supply chain contributes about 20% of its total greenhouse gas emissions



Porsche is a household name for automakers with nearly 100 years of experience developing and manufacturing sports cars. While much of that tenure has seen success around traditional ICE vehicles, Porsche hopes to set a new track record in terms of decarbonization while fully embracing the electrification movement.



