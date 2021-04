From Porsche's head of production speaks on the future of EV's and Hybrids at the German company.



Does that depress you or should the 911 always burn fossil fuel?





"More electric, but not entirely so. The 911 will not be available with an all-electric drive" @PorscheNewsroom pic.twitter.com/poxxmumW11 — Greg Kable (@GregKable) March 9, 2021