Porsche's EV Cayenne Will Have Available Wireless Charging

No matter where you are in this world, there's a good chance you've abandoned using wires and cables to charge your smartphone a long time ago. And that's understandable, seeing there are so many wireless charging solutions for phones out there. But what if I told you that, sooner than later, you'll probably be able to charge your car in the same manner, by simply parking over a dedicated device? You're probably aware by now that German carmaker Porsche is getting ready to take the Cayenne SUV range into the world of electric vehicles. The EV variant of the brand's first-ever SUV is scheduled to break cover on November 19, and it will do so with a bunch of revolutionary technologies in tow. Including wireless charging.

Porsche first announced that buyers of the new Cayenne electric will have the option of charging their batteries wirelessly at the beginning of September, and it also released some of the details of the technology it plans to deploy. Now, with a few days left until the unveiling, we get the complete picture of what the system is and how it works.



Read Article