Porsche's EV Replacement For The 718 Will Be Mid Engined

Even though for electric vehicles manufacturers have more freedom in regard to where they can put the motor (because it is smaller and lighter than an ICE lump), Porsche apparently wants to stick with a midship design for its upcoming 718 EV replacement. So even though the sports car will be electric, Porsche want the motor to be roughly in the same place where the engine sits in the current Cayman and Boxster models. The goal is to have as much of the vehicle’s mass concentrated as close to its center as possible, in order to preserve its handling and agility. They want to make it feel as close to the current model as possible and Autocar points out that the platform that underpins it may also be used in future Audi or Lamborghini sports cars.



