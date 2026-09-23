Porsche's Electric Boxster Caught Slumming With Locals At Tesla Supercharger

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:17 AM

Views : 566 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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 Porsche’s upcoming Boxster EV has been spotted in California, Supercharging at a Tesla Supercharger, adding to speculation over the car’s release timing and details.


Porsche has been gradually electrifying its vehicle line, offering more and more powerful EVs. As of now, the most powerful Porsche ever is electric, and there’s more to come.

But so far, Porsche has been reticent to electrify its sportiest models. Despite coming out with the Taycan, a high-performance sport sedan, and extremely powerful electric versions of the Macan and Cayenne, the classic sportscars of the brand have remained fossil-powered.


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Porsche's Electric Boxster Caught Slumming With Locals At Tesla Supercharger

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