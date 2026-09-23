Porsche's Electric Boxster Caught Slumming With Locals At Tesla Supercharger

Porsche has been gradually electrifying its vehicle line, offering more and more powerful EVs. As of now, the most powerful Porsche ever is electric, and there’s more to come.



But so far, Porsche has been reticent to electrify its sportiest models. Despite coming out with the Taycan, a high-performance sport sedan, and extremely powerful electric versions of the Macan and Cayenne, the classic sportscars of the brand have remained fossil-powered.