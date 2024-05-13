Porsche's Hybrid 911 To Be Revealed May 28th

The new facelifted Porsche 911 is primed for its world debut on 28 May. On the big day, we’ll also be introduced to the first-ever hybrid Porsche 911 that, rest assured, is focused on performance rather than fuel efficiency.

To demonstrate this, Porsche sent a hybrid 911 prototype around Nürburgring on standard road tires with the factory-fitted aero kit, and the car lapped it in 7:16.93 minutes. Porsche says the time is 8.7 seconds faster than the “corresponding version of the predecessor model”, but didn’t specify exactly which version that is.

Porsche is keeping schtum on details regarding the 911’s high-performance hybrid powertrain but race driver Jörg Bergmeister who set that lap time, said: “We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage.”