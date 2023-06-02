Porsche's K1 7 Seat Luxury SUV To Arrive In 2027 And Sit ABOVE The Cayenne

A seven-seat, off-road-capable luxury electric crossover is being primed by Porsche to arrive in 2027 as a new range-topper that will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and BMW iX.

It will be unlike any previous Porsche production model, say sources privy to early design proposals, with a length stretching beyond five metres and a profile that is “part saloon, part crossover”.

CEO Oliver Blume has described the car, known under the internal codename K1, as “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV”.