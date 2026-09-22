Porsche's Moves From Crown Jewel To Poster Child In Volkswagen's Portfolio

Long Volkswagen's most reliable profit driver, luxury sports car maker Porsche (P911_p.DE), opens new tab has become its ?biggest problem, creating a road bump for CEO Oliver Blume's restructuring plans at Europe's biggest carmaker.

Less than four years after its record listing, Porsche ‌has turned into a poster child for the broader group's woes, dethroned in the once-lucrative Chinese market and bruised from costly missteps in the transition to electric.

With thousands of workers protesting against cuts at car plants across Germany on Monday, the crisis goes beyond Porsche and the rest of the sprawling Volkswagen empire, reflecting how Germany's car sector is being squeezed by Chinese rivals and US tariffs.