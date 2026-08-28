Porsche's New ICE Powered Macan Caught Masquerading As An Audi Q5

According to our spy photographer partners, the return to ICE form for the latest-generation Porsche Macan is progressing along nicely – though it still has a long way to go since the company is currently using mules to test the goodies. Porsche’s first-half sales for 2026 don’t look too good: they’re down 16% compared to last year, and the only bright star remains the ubiquitous Porsche 911. Since it’s not in any way threatened by the rise of EVs, the Porsche 911 series continues to remain in high demand during H1 of 2026, but there’s no more 718 to sell, and the Cayenne and Macan are falling off a cliff in the sales charts.



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