Porsche's Next Supercar Could Be A Shared Design With Audi And Lamborghini

Porsche’s restructuring will lead to thousands of job cuts and a re-jigging of its line-up, focusing more heavily on models that will boost profitability and simplify its offering. One of these could be a new supercar, potentially following in the footsteps of the Audi Nuvolari and serving as the brand’s first proper supercar since the 918 Spyder launched in 2013. Company boss Michael Leiters has said Porsche’s line-up currently includes too many variants and that there’s more overlap between models than he’d like. Moving forward, Porsche will work more closely with other VW Group brands to save costs, including launching a new model on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion architecture to replace the combustion-powered Macan.



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