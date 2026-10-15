Porsche's Refresh Panamera Mule Hits The Track Buck Naked

The Nürburgring is a great place to spot mules and prototypes of future production models, usually covered in varying levels of camouflage wrap while engineers keep fine tuning their systems. Still, Porsche surprised our spy photographers by testing a completely naked Panamera, effectively revealing the upcoming styling updates prior to the official debut.

The current third generation of the Panamera broke cover in 2023, bringing more mature styling, a nicer interior, a heavier dose of electrification under the hood and a sophisticated air suspension setup. Three years later, Porsche is ready to introduce a mid-lifecycle update for its five-door fastback, keeping it fresh against the competition.