Porsche’s Subscription Program Expands To Dallas And Chicago - Starting At $1700 A Month

Porsche is expanding its vehicle subscription and rental service to the metropolitan areas of Dallas and Chicago. The program already operates n 17 U.S. cities having first launched in Atlanta back in 2017.
 
The Porsche Drive program includes all seven of the brand’s current models and offers single vehicle or multi-vehicle subscription options. In the case of a multi-vehicle subscription, consumers can switch vehicle as often as they like and are charged $3,600 per month plus tax. Important things like insurance, roadside assistance, and vehicle maintenance are included in the fee, as is a concierge service. Shoppers are limited to 2,000 miles per month.


