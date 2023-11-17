Porshe Or Bentley? Which Car To Buy At Age 18?

Life is always about choices that we're forced to make by circumstances, our own personality and inclination, or outside factors. So, no, this isn't about comparing Bentleys to Porsches. Such a comparison would be a proverbial apples-and-oranges situation, so let's not even get there.



This is about levity and viral stardom, with a touch of love for the automobile in whatever shape or form. In keeping with the idea that a passion for cars starts at a young age, the story of an 11-year-old boy from the central Hubei province in China went viral after one of his teachers posted to social medi his school assignment in which he discussed his personal dreams.







