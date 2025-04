The redesigned 2026 Genesis GV70 EV is arriving with significant discounts of up to $14,000. Genesis upgraded the luxury electric SUV with a longer driving range and a refined design, both inside and out. Here’s how you can score some savings.

After launching the updated model in Korea earlier this year, the new GV70 EV is now arriving in the US. The new 2026 Genesis Electrified GV70 is an improvement in nearly every way compared to the outgoing model.