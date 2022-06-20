Possible V8-Powered 2023 BMW X5 M60i Spied In The Wild

With the fourth-gen X5 celebrating its fourth anniversary toward the end of the year, BMW has decided to give it a mid-cycle refresh. Meant to keep it on the competitive side of the segment for a few more years, it will bring the usual design updates and a few changes beneath the skin.



Prototypes of the 2023 BMW X5 have been spied testing in the open for quite some time now, and the latest to have been scooped by our man with the cam sports something very interesting at the back: a special tailpipe signature that looks identical to the one of the X7 M60i.



Thus, in all likelihood, we are looking at the upcoming X5 M60i, which is expected to pack the same power unit as its bigger sibling. In the latter, the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, backed up by a mild-hybrid system, develops 530 ps (523 hp / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.5 seconds.



