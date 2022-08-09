Post Pandemic Americans Are Demanding More Luxury And Exotic Cars

The U.S. auto market is gradually shifting towards more expensive cars. Supply chain shortages and global shipping snafus have given automakers convenient excuses to focus on cars with better profit margins, and their plan is working. Luxury vehicles are going through a boom period in the U.S. that doesn’t look like it’s going to go bust any time soon. Upscale brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and even Tesla (apparently now a luxury brand) are selling more cars in the U.S. than ever before, as the Wall Street Journal reports. Sales of luxury cars are at record highs, accounting for 17.3 percent of all U.S. auto sales in 2022.



