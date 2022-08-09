Post Pandemic Americans Are Demanding More Luxury And Exotic Cars

Agent009 submitted on 9/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:26 AM

Views : 318 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The U.S. auto market is gradually shifting towards more expensive cars. Supply chain shortages and global shipping snafus have given automakers convenient excuses to focus on cars with better profit margins, and their plan is working. Luxury vehicles are going through a boom period in the U.S. that doesn’t look like it’s going to go bust any time soon.

 

Upscale brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and even Tesla (apparently now a luxury brand) are selling more cars in the U.S. than ever before, as the Wall Street Journal reports. Sales of luxury cars are at record highs, accounting for 17.3 percent of all U.S. auto sales in 2022.



Read Article


Post Pandemic Americans Are Demanding More Luxury And Exotic Cars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)