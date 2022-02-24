Postal Service Ignores Biden EV Mandate And Finalizes Fossil Fuel Delivery Vehicle Order

Last year saw the reveal of the US Postal Service's new delivery truck from Oshkosh Defense. As part of a 10-year, $6 billion deal, the USPS aims to purchase up to 165,000 new trucks to replace its aging delivery fleet. The Biden administration has been pushing for the deal to include more electric vehicles, as current plans are for just 10% to be electric. However, as reported by Bloomberg, the USPS has gone ahead with the deal anyway, finalizing the contract on Wednesday. The decision comes in the face of lobbying from the Biden administration and the EPA, both asserting that the contract should have more of a focus on climate-friendly electric vehicles. Vicki Arroyo, the EPA Associate Administrator, claimed the decision is a "crucial lost opportunity to be a leader in reducing the carbon footprint of one of the largest government fleets in the world.” It's a decision with long-reaching ramifications; the trucks are expected to serve for several decades like the Grumman LLVs they are intended to replace.



