Postal Service New Fleet Contract Is Still Fossil Fuel In Spite Of Presidential Mandate

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced today that it has awarded its postal fleet replacement contract, and the government agency disappointed by not fully committing to going all-electric.

One of the first things Joe Biden did as president was announce that the federal government will transition its entire vehicle fleet to electric vehicles.

That was just a month ago, and that’s why when the US Postal Service announced that it awarded its new contract to update its fleet with 165,000 new vehicles, we were fairly certain they would be all-electric.



